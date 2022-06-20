ThreeFold (TFT) Hits Market Cap of $3.40 Million

ThreeFold (TFT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $33,916.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00110712 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.87 or 0.00964258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00088131 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00487240 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

