The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,067 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 2.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $50,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $56.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

