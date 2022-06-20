The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Raised by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Southern by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 307,831 shares of company stock worth $22,373,794 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 336,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,527. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

