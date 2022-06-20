The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Position Raised by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,477,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SMG opened at $76.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $198.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.64 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

