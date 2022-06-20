The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 4,000 Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.55) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BATS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,000 ($48.55) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.55) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($45.52) to GBX 3,675 ($44.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($43.69) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,825.50 ($46.43).

BATS opened at GBX 3,435 ($41.69) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.62. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,612.97 ($43.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,409.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,185.55.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($39.98), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($338,115.77). Insiders have purchased a total of 13 shares of company stock worth $44,138 in the last three months.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

