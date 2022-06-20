The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of KO stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.43. 1,264,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,333,109. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.
KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.
In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
