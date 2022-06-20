The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 592,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after purchasing an additional 76,775 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,333,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

