The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Cut by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 44,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Coca-Cola by 55.8% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,333,109. The firm has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.