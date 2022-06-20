Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is US Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

US Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.3% of US Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Tesla by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $650.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $673.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $608.88 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $808.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $907.81.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

