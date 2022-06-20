Terra (LUNA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $226.28 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Terra has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00009996 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $250.02 million and approximately $226.28 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009554 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 124,638,936 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

