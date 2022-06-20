TELUS (NYSE:TU) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. TELUS has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of TELUS by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

