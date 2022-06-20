TD Securities Lowers LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) to Buy

TD Securities lowered shares of LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MSIXF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeWorks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

OTCMKTS:MSIXF opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. LifeWorks has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

