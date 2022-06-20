Tael (WABI) Market Cap Hits $5.54 Million

Tael (WABI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tael has traded flat against the US dollar. One Tael coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $62.56, $7.20, $6.32 and $5.22.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

