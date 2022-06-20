Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Adam Rytenskild Buys 500,000 Shares

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) insider Adam Rytenskild purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$497,000.00 ($345,138.89).

Adam Rytenskild also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Adam Rytenskild bought 1,000,000 shares of Tabcorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$1,012,000.00 ($702,777.78).

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.34.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

