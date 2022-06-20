T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after acquiring an additional 668,099 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.68. The stock had a trading volume of 65,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,369. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

