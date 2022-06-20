Swarthmore Group Inc. Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,145 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $4,067,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.74 on Monday, hitting $206.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

