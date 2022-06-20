Swarthmore Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Swarthmore Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at $233,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 51.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 26.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 50,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,778. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.69 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

