Swarthmore Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Swarthmore Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 695.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 70,632 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.54. 20,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,098. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

