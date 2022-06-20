SushiSwap Price Reaches $1.11 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $141.68 million and $94.17 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00005548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 242,772,322 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

