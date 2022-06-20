sUSD Trading 0% Lower This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One sUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $80.94 million and approximately $128.47 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,931.73 or 0.99932996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00121873 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 81,189,076 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.