Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZPTAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Surge Energy to a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Surge Energy stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

