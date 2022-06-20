Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAFGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZPTAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Surge Energy to a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Surge Energy stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

About Surge Energy (Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

