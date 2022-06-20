SuperFarm (SUPER) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.82 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 27% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $62.29 million and approximately $29.82 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000402 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

