SuperFarm 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.51 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $56.99 million and $41.51 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

