Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $33.71 million and $360,691.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0941 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 621,077,705 coins and its circulating supply is 358,246,451 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

