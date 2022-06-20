SUN (old) (SUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $152,457.26

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, SUN (old) has traded flat against the US dollar. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN (old) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.01154609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00107725 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00080851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002398 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,653.40 or 1.00078199 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) (SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

