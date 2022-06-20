Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 530 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,909. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.