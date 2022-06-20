Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

Shares of APD traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.97. 57,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,542. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

