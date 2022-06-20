Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 445 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $140.65. 74,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,680. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

