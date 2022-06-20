Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 55,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.77. 1,102,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,995,101. The stock has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.