Summit Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,765,000 after acquiring an additional 998,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after acquiring an additional 517,258 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.11. 172,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,760. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

