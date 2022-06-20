Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.78. 65,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.70 and its 200 day moving average is $223.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

