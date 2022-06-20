Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $814,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,373,794. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.39. 336,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,762,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

