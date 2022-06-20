Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after buying an additional 644,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after acquiring an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $45.31. 749,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,354,748. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.