Summit Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.9% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.21. The company had a trading volume of 64,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,535. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

