Student Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $525,692.00 (STC)

Student Coin (STC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Student Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Student Coin has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. Student Coin has a total market cap of $27.09 million and $525,692.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Student Coin Coin Profile

Student Coin (CRYPTO:STC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Buying and Selling Student Coin

