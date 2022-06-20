Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $194.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.66 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

