Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 3.6% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $816,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,269,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $339,562,000 after purchasing an additional 588,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after acquiring an additional 371,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Stryker stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.09. The stock had a trading volume of 69,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,829. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.83. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $193.66 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

