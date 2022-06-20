Stifel Nicolaus Trims SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Target Price to $1.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SDC. Stephens decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.20 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.24. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

