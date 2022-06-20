Step Finance Achieves Market Cap of $239,689.06 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $239,689.06 and $2.02 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00110712 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.87 or 0.00964258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00088131 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00487240 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

