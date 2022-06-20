STASIS EURO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24.68 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00005252 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $130.07 million and $24.68 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

