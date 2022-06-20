Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lessened by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.87. 469,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,606,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.40. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

