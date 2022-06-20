SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 678,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,226,000 after buying an additional 81,089 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 69,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 258,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,198. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94.

