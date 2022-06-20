SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $43,986,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,198,000 after acquiring an additional 177,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $171.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.