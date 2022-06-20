SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.27. 531,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,345,127. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.29.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

