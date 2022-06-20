SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Bought by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,878,000 after acquiring an additional 97,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after acquiring an additional 93,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 455,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 153,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,788. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

