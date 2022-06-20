Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Raised to C$22.50 at National Bank Financial

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

