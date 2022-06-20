Sparkle Loyalty Market Capitalization Reaches $10,147.08 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $10,147.08 and $37.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

