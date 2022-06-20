SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, SONM (BEP-20) has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. SONM (BEP-20) has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $58,445.00 worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,510.84 or 0.99959711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00129340 BTC.

SONM (BEP-20) Profile

SNM is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM (BEP-20)’s total supply is 44,400,000 coins. SONM (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM (BEP-20)

