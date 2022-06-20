Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Snap from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Snap to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.69.

SNAP opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19. Snap has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $418,072.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,592,969.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,539,188 shares of company stock worth $43,340,138.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

