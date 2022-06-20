Smaugs NFT (SMG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $416.00

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $215,374.07 and $416.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.25 or 0.01297985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00101003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00089364 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

